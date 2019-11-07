Aberdeen school praised for ‘significant’ improvement

An Aberdeen school has made “significant progress” since being criticised by inspectors, according to a new report.

The nursery at Orchard Brae School, on Howes Road, was rated weak or unsatisfactory in all 12 categories in May.

But inspectors returned in September and noted substantial improvements.

The report, which is to go before the education operational delivery committee next week, stated: “Education Scotland and the Care Inspectorate returned to Orchard Brae to check progress in September.

“The Care Inspectorate completed a full return inspection.

“The organisation noted that all the requirements and recommendations had been met and the evaluations have significantly improved.”

The new inspection rated the quality of staffing and of care and support as very good.

Meanwhile, the quality of management, leadership and the environment were graded as good.

The report adds: “Both inspection teams noted the significant progress made in a short period of time.

“The SLT (school leadership team) and staff team have worked exceptionally hard to address the findings of the inspection report and will continue to do so.

“The central team will continue to support the school to ensure these early gains are built upon.”

Education Scotland also acknowledged the “significant progress made” and plans to return to the school within 12 months.

Its findings have not yet been published.

Meanwhile, most children, young people, parents, carers, families and school staff favour keeping schools’ current summer holiday dates unchanged, according to a survey.

The report’s finding are also to go before councillors at next week’s meeting.

More than 6,000 people responded to the survey seeking views on a plan to bring summer holidays forward by a week to help cut unauthorised pupil absences.

The change would also bring the holidays in line with 26 other Scottish local authorities.

The report states: “When asked the question, ‘Do you agree the school summer holidays should be moved forward by one week?’, the majority of children and young people (53%) were keen to keep the current arrangements and make no change to the summer holiday pattern.

“Only 29% expressed a desire to move the holiday pattern and 18% didn’t express a preference.”

It adds: “A summary of responses suggests that there is no appetite to change the timing of the school holiday pattern and this has informed the recommendation to retain the current holiday pattern for the next five years.”