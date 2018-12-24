Aberdeen school praised by inspectors

A support service for young people has been praised by inspectors.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Camphill Rudolf Steiner School at Murtle Den House in Bieldside on October 17 and have now published their report.

The school supports children and young adults by providing care, education, life skills training and therapeutic programmes.

Inspectors rated it “very good” for care and support – the second-best of six possible ratings – and “good” for management and leadership – the third-best rating.

“Young people were very well supported by adults who knew them well and understood their individual personalities and needs,” said the report.

It added: “Each young person had a flexible and unique structure to their day which allowed them to participate in a wide range of stimulating and purposeful activities.

“The unique skills and talents of each person were recognised and celebrated.”

Monitors praised the school for giving the youngsters access to a “spacious, safe and relaxing outdoor environment.”

The report added: “Healthcare needs were well supported with an on-site medical practice and therapy college and a focus on the rhythm of the day, including the need for rest and fresh air.

“The outdoor environment was well used to promote both physical activity and relaxation.”

Inspectors asked service users to fill in surveys.

“Comments from service users were extremely positive about the strength of relationships, positive opportunities for individual growth and development and use of the stunning environment.”