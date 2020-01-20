Aberdeen school marks 10th anniversary with acts of kindness

An Aberdeen secondary school is celebrating its 10th anniversary by carrying out acts of kindness.

Bucksburn Academy passed its 10th year in October and to mark the occasion staff decided to begin a “kindness challenge”, which focuses on random acts designed to make people smile and to lift their spirits.

It is hoped at least 10 acts can be highlighted. These can involve any person or group in the school and wider community.

So far, pupils have carried out a range of activities including creating origami shapes with a note, handing out mugs filled with treats including pens to those around the school and organising a foodbank.

They have also raised money for charities including Guide Dogs For The Blind.

In the wider community other organisations have also got involved, such as the Catalyst Vineyard Church Aberdeen West branch alongside Kingswells Primary pupils, who put together hampers for young carers attending Bucksburn Academy.

Depute head teacher Fiona Stephen said: “It is hard to believe it is 10 years since Bucksburn Academy opened.

“These acts of kindness can involve any person or group of people in not only our school community but also in the wider Bucksburn community.

“This could include groups such as Brownies or Guides, primary schools, activity groups, toddler groups, community council, church groups or whoever has an idea.

“Please get in touch by email or at the school office at Bucksburn Academy if you have any kindness plans.

“Remember, no idea is too big or too small. It is up to you.”

Anyone in Bucksburn who has kindness plans they would be interested in sharing with the school is asked to email BucksburnAcademy@aberdeencity.gov.uk or call the school office at 01224 710700.