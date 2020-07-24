Aberdeen school lodges plans for temperature screening units for pupils’ return

Plans have been submitted to build two temporary temperature screening units for pupils returning to an Aberdeen school.

Robert Gordon College hopes to erect two of the units on the grounds of the school, alongside three sink units with water and waste storage to ensure the health and wellbeing of pupils can be maintained when they return to school in August.

A statement made on the application, which has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council, said: “The units will be in place for six months only to deal with additional hygiene measures required during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

If approved, the sites would be built as Portakabin Pacemakers.

The hand wash unit would be a Portakabin Solus design, and would have several sinks lining the walls.

Young people are due to go back to school on August 11, as per Scottish Government guidance.

It is believed they will return to school full time on this date, however further updates on education are expected to be given by the government at the end of this month.