Aberdeen school launches innovative partnership to boost mental health during Covid-19

St. Margaret’s School for Girls has teamed up with an Aberdeen charity to boost pupils’ mental health and wellbeing as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.

The initiative is designed to support girls through ten challenges that help to improve resilience and mental wellbeing.

A series of flashcards have been distributed to pupils across the senior school which provide hints and tips on how to maintain and improve mental wellbeing.

Pupils can access challenges, support and dedicated wellbeing assemblies through their newly launched Wellbeing hub online.

Each week young people will be set two challenges to complete, with teachers hoping these will give the girls a much needed daily boost.

It has been co-designed by Mental Health Aberdeen and the school’s wellbeing committee, following on from a successful MOVEmber Millions campaign, which saw pupils, parents, staff and former pupils from St. Margaret’s work together to complete one million steps a day in November.

Head of PE, Karen Norval, who is leading the Winter Wellbeing initiative, said: “Even outside of a pandemic, January and February are often referred to as blue months, so we knew we had to do something creative and fun that the girls could get involved with to maintain and improve their wellbeing and resilience.

“Throughout the last year we have gone the extra mile to ensure wellbeing is at the forefront of all of our learning activities at St. Margaret’s and Children’s Mental Health Week provides an important focus to ensure every young person has access to the support they need to navigate such unprecedented times.

“It has been great to work with Mental Health Aberdeen, not only to support our girls’ wellbeing and education but to also help raise funds for the charity’s important work.”