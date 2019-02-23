Aberdeen school kids try out inflatable Gung Ho course

There was a sea of smiles and red headbands at an Aberdeen school as staff, parents and children got to grips with a six-metre-high inflatable.

Organisers of Gung Ho! 5K visited the school ahead of the event at Castle Fraser on May 18.

A new 3K version for school children to enjoy will take place the day before.

To mark the first ever Gung Ho! Active Schools Aberdeen, pupils at Tullos Primary school got to have a go on a 40-metre-long inflatable called the Maniac yesterday.

The school has 100 participants in the event on May 17 and is the reason behind the additional run.

Team Tullos involves teachers, pupils and parents trying to work together to exercise and eat more healthily.

Head teacher at the school Beth Leitch said: “We have all had great fun today with the inflatable.

“We saw Gung Ho! as being a part of our Team Tullos Initiative as we are always aiming for something to get fit for and it allows parents and children to take part.

“We originally applied for a lot of tickets on May 18 and they got in touch.

“We were able tell them about our initiative to try and get the community fit and they offered to come up with the inflatables.”