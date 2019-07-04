Aberdeen school honoured for Holocaust lessons

An Aberdeen school has become the first in Scotland to be given a prestigious award for its lessons on the Holocaust.

Dyce Academy received the Leaders in Holocaust Education Award from the Yad Vashed World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Israel.

The award is for the education programme at Dyce that teaches youngsters how the Holocaust happened and could be prevented.

Yad Vashem is the world’s largest source for Holocaust education, documentation, commemoration and research.

John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “This is a tremendous achievement for Dyce Academy and a wonderful first for the city and, indeed, Scotland.

“My congratulations go out to the entire school for this truly impressive award and on their outstanding work in helping to ensure the horrors of the Holocaust are never repeated”.