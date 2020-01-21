Aberdeen school given more time to make improvements

An Aberdeen secondary school will be given more time and support to make necessary improvements after an inspection.

Hazlehead Academy was graded “weak” by Education Scotland in “raising attainment and achievement” and rated “satisfactory” in “learning, teaching and assessment”.

One of the areas teachers and staff were told to improve in was the teaching of Gaelic at the school as it is the designated secondary school for the language in the Aberdeen City Council region.

The report stated that the academy should “take account of Gaelic in the strategic planning of the school. This should focus on increasing the numbers of young people that continue with Gaelic Medium Education from primary and throughout each stage of secondary.

Young people need more regular opportunities to develop their fluency in the language, the report said.

In addition to this, inspectors found the educational establishment needed to “improve their learning, teaching and assessment to better meet the needs of all their young people”.

Suggestions in ways they could do this included ensuring tasks and activities given out support the pupils’ progression.

A clear vision about how to improve the school was also highlighted as a need, including expanding the curriculum and making it better for the students.

Self-evaluation from the staff was marked as an area for improvement in addition to this.

Hazelhead Academy was praised for the way their headteacher and senior leaders “promoted values as central to the life and work of the school which resulted in positive relationships between staff and young people for most of the time”.

The way they dealt with employment opportunities was also given a positive review, with the report stating that “senior leaders and business partners have identified key skills for employment that young people will need for future careers in Aberdeen city and beyond. Almost all young people are aware of how opportunities for achievements progress these skills”.

Young people at the school also noted their appreciation for being able to learn Gaelic, with most of those who undertook the course doing well in the national qualifications.

Overall, Education Scotland will give Hazelhead extra time and support to improve and will return to inspect the school within a year.