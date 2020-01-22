Aberdeen school gets backing from council bosses after damning report

Councillors have thrown their weight behind improvements to an Aberdeen school following a damning report.

Hazlehead Academy was graded “weak” by Education Scotland in “raising attainment and achievement” and rated “satisfactory” in “learning, teaching and assessment”.

The watchdog will give the school extra time and support to improve, with officials due to revisit within a year.

Aberdeen City Council has begun work on a plan so the school is ready for the inspectors returning.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor, John Cooke, said while the findings were “disappointing” he was sure education chiefs are already working on an action plan.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said he was fully behind the teachers, pupils and parents at the Groats Road secondary.

Mr Cooke said: “I’ve had assurances from council officers that plans are in place to address the problems and make improvements.

“There were some positive words in the report so I don’t think we should overlook that. It is not all doom and gloom.

“The report is disappointing but the key is we support the staff, parents and pupils to make sure the changes are made.”

Councillor John Wheeler, the council’s education convener, said the administration was backing the school to make the necessary improvements.

He said: “We note the findings in the Education Scotland report and we have already been working with the school to support the development of an action plan to address the issues raised.

“Significant progress has already been made and we will continue to work with the school and Education Scotland to secure improvement.”