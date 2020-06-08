Aberdeen school council pays tribute to parents’ lockdown efforts

An Aberdeen school’s parent council has paid tribute to mums and dads who have helped pupils learn at home during lockdown.

Youngsters have been out of the classroom since the end of March, and have been distance-learning with the help of parents.

Now Bucksburn Academy’s parent council has thanked them for their hard work over the last 11 weeks.

In a statement, the organisation said: “You have had your children home for more time now than you would if they were on summer holidays. People will say ‘but they are your responsibility’ and while that is true no one could be expected to have imagined this period before they chose to conceive.

“You have protected, nourished, educated, and supported your children during a period of national and international uncertainty and fear. You have experienced emotions for yourself and your family that you never knew existed, never mind experienced before.

“History will show you for your courage, your children will remember this period as a time knowing they were safe and loved and teachers everywhere are deeply grateful that you are there for your children when they should be but can’t be.”

