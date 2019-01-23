Aberdeen school club staff praised by inspectors

Positivity from staff at an Aberdeen out-of-school club leaves children feeling respected and nurtured, inspectors said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited the club at Stoneywood School on Greenburn Road, Bucksburn, on December 11 and have now published their report.

The club provides care for up to 24 children of school age.

Inspectors rated it “good” for care, support, staffing, environment, management and leadership – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Interactions between children and staff were positive so children felt respected and nurtured,” the report said.

It added: “Staff had a good knowledge of children’s needs and were able to clearly outline how they were meeting these.

“The dining hall was used for the club and this provided plentiful space for the children to play.

“We found the quality of care to be good.”