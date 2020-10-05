Aberdeen school closed to all pupils for maintenance works

An Aberdeen primary will be closed to all pupils tomorrow as “necessary repairs” get under way to itstheir hot water system.

Muirfield School, on Mastrick Drive, will have its water tank fully drained resulting in no hot water for up to four hours.

The premises will be closed to pupils for health and hygiene reasons.

A statement issued by Aberdeen City Council said: “Muirfield School is closed to pupils until October 6.

“Contractors will be on site tomorrow to undertake the necessary repairs, which require the tank to be fully drained, leaving the school without hot water for at least four hours.

“The school will therefore need to be closed to pupils for health and hygiene reasons.”