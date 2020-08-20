Aberdeen school closed after coronavirus detected

An Aberdeen school has been closed to pupils after a positive case of coronavirus was detected.

Oldmachar Academy said, after consulting with NHS Grampian, it has taken the decision to shut its doors to pupils and teachers tomorrow in order for a deep clean to take place.

Parents have been contacted tonight and reassured that there is no evidence that the transmission took place at the Bridge of Don school.

In a message to parents tonight, head teacher Judith Mohamed said: “I realise that this news will be unsettling. However, the decision to close is purely precautionary and we will continue to do all we can to support the health and wellbeing of our school community.”

The NHS’s Test and Protect contact tracers will be getting in touch with individual families tonight and tomorrow, she said.

“I would want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 at Oldmachar Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place,” she said.

“However, as a precaution and following consultation with NHS Grampian, we have taken the decision to close the building to pupils tomorrow to give cleaning services sufficient time to undertake a deep clean in keeping with national guidance.”

Pupils are expected to return as normal on Monday.