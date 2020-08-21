Aberdeen school closed after case of Covid-19 detected

An Aberdeen school’s doors will remain closed today after a positive case of Covid-19 was detected.

Parents of pupils at Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don were told of the move in a letter issued by head teacher Judith Mohamed yesterday.

The document said some families would be contacted by contact tracers over the next few days..

Ms Mohamed said there was “no evidence of transmission” of Covid-19 at the secondary but they decided to close it for a deep clean. She added it was a “precautionary measure.”

It is expected the school will welcome back pupils on Monday.

The letter sent out by Oldmachar Academy said: “I would want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 at Oldmachar Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place.

“However, as a precaution and following consultation with NHS Grampian, we have taken the decision to close the building to pupils tomorrow to give cleaning services sufficient time to undertake a deep clean in keeping with national guidance.

“I realise that this news will be unsettling. However, the decision to close is purely precautionary and we will continue to do all we can to support the health and wellbeing of our school community. We anticipate being able to welcome all young people back into the building on Monday, August 24.”

Bridge of Don councillor Jessica Mennie said while it will be “concerning” for everyone connected with the Jesmond Drive school it was important people worked alongside the contact tracing teams.

She said: “This will be concerning news for pupils and parents, and I hope the individual who has tested positive will make a swift and full recovery.

“I understand parents will be eager for more information, but in the meantime I would urge the community to engage with test and protect and help ensure we stop any further spread of the virus.”

A spokeswoman from NHS Grampian said they were investigating the case at the Bridge of Don secondary.

She said: “We are investigating a single case of Covid-19 linked with Oldmachar Academy in Aberdeen. We are in the process of identifying close contacts and advising them to self isolate.

“Further investigations are under way; the school will be closed for cleaning as a precaution.”​