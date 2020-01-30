Aberdeen says ‘aye’ to pro-EU events

A campaign group plans to hold two events at an Aberdeen landmark tomorrow to mark the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Aye Aberdeen, which campaigns for an independent Scotland and to remain in the EU, is organising two gatherings at the statue of Robert the Bruce outside Marischal College on Broad Street.

The first, at 1pm, will consist of a visible presence with leaflets handed out and banners “expressing frustration at being taken out of the EU”.

Later, at 10.30pm, the group will hold a “symbolic gathering of light” to request the EU “leave a light on for Scotland” when the country officially leaves the union at 11pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The group has also written an open letter asking the remaining member states to support Scotland.

In the letter, the group called on the EU to issue a declaration of support aimed at keeping Scotland in the EU.

Aye Aberdeen’s co-chairman Rory MacPherson said: “We need the EU to stand up for us. Scotland needs international recognition.

“We have had a fair amount of people interested in the event with a couple of hundred people saying they are interested.”