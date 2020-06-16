Aberdeen saxophonist in tune with other musicians to create lockdown composition

An Aberdeen saxophonist has joined up with a group of other young musicians around Scotland to create a multimedia composition in lockdown.

Emily Manson, 18, is one of 22 young people who collaborated with US composer Nathan Hall over eight weeks on the project, which has been organised by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO).

The RSNO usually runs its ‘Takeover’ work experience programme every year, but it looked close to cancellation due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The organisation moved quickly to adapt the experience to be carried out online, though, and took advantage of the opportunity for the transatlantic link.

Emily and the rest of the group used video conferencing software and email to communicate and share ideas across continents and timezones, resulting in the composition, which is entitled Going Places.

Emily said: “The creative experience of the Going Places project has allowed me to meet new people from all over Scotland and create music with them, as well as working with an international composer.

“It has given me a different challenge during lockdown and I have had the opportunity to try things I have never done before.”

Going Places blends music composition with spoken-word performances in multiple languages including British Sign Language, and incorporates visual effects.

The work will premiere on Tuesday June 16 at 7pm and is available to watch on the RSNO YouTube and Facebook pages.