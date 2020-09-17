Aberdeen Samaritans raise more than £6,000 through virtual marathon

Volunteers from Aberdeen Samaritans have raised more than £6,000 through a virtual marathon.

Seventeen members from the Aberdeen Samaritans branch took part in the annual Samarathon challenge to raise vital funds for the charity, which provides emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide

Samarathon is a virtual marathon where participants attempt to walk, jog or run at least 26.2 miles throughout the month of July.

And all 17 members smashed the challenge with the group walking more than 1150 miles, an average of 67 miles per member.

They raised a total of £6,553 through donations for taking part in the challenge, and want to thank everyone who donated to the cause.

The donations will be used to ensure the local branch can continue to provide the service to the many who use it in times of need.

Samaritans are available 24/7, 365 days a year and can be contacted on 116 123.