Aberdeen salon teams to walk more than 3,000 miles for Friends of Anchor

Members of staff from two city centre salons are walking more than 3,000 miles to raise cash for a local cancer charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams of James Dun’s House and Mr Dun Barber on Belmont Street are aiming to walk a combined total of 3,290 miles to raise funds for Friends of Anchor, which looks after the well being of oncology and haematology patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

This length was chosen as it is the number of miles from James Dun’s House on Schoolhill to the FourteenJay Salon in New York.

The teams are aiming to raise a total of £1,000. £100 has already been raised.

A statement posted online by the company said: “Our teams from James Dun’s House and Mr Dun are walking from our Aberdeen Aveda Salon to New York Aveda Salon FourteenJay.

“As a team, we will walk 3,290 miles to raise money for local cancer charity Friends of Anchor.

“This is a wonderful Aberdeen-based charity, who are committed to ensuring every cancer patient in the north-east has access to the highest quality support, treatment & care.

“We aim to raise £1,000 during our team walking challenge. All donations are great appreciated. Every little helps.”

To make a donation or read more about their fundraising efforts, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/teamdun