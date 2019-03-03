Aberdeen salon offering free haircuts to Little Princess Trust donors

A salon in Aberdeen is offering 100 free haircuts to people who are a cut above the rest.

Saks Aberdeen in Union Square is offering the free trim for anyone who will donate their chopped locks to the Little Princess Trust, along with a minimum £10 donation.

The charity provides wigs for children and adults up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The salon has previously supported other charities but wanted to encourage people to think about giving away their hair.

Salon manager James Grant said: “Here at Saks Aberdeen, we regularly fundraise for the Eve Appeal and local charities the ARCHIE Foundation and SNAC.

“This year, we are also supporting the Little Princess Trust by offering up to 100 free haircuts across our salons to encourage anyone hoping to donate their hair to book in with us and let one of our expert stylists transform how they look, knowing they are supporting this worthy charity.”