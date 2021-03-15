An Aberdeen salon is celebrating after being shortlisted in an annual hairdressing awards ceremony.

Saks Aberdeen, located in Union Square and the David Lloyd Club on Garthdee Road, has gained a final position in a number of categories as part of the Saks Awards.

This year saw an unprecedented number of entries from the brand’s 60 plus salons across the UK and winners will be announced in a virtual event that will take place later this year.

Three members of the salon teams – James Grant, Zander Carnegie and Jamie Grant – have been shortlisted for the stylist achievement award.

Both the Union Square and David Lloyd Club branches are finalists for Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year.

Other categories include hair styling image, beauty therapist achievement, beauty salon of the year and hair salon of the year.

Salon owner, Philip Harkins, said: “It’s been a strange and challenging year. We have been busy opening and closing and working to strict hygiene protocols in both hair and beauty.”

Saks Aberdeen has also been shortlisted for multiple awards in the past, including the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards and the Most Wanted hairdressing awards.

Philip added: “We are delighted that both salons and three of our fantastic stylists have been recognised. It has created a brilliant buzz for the teams for re-opening.

“It’s great timing as we’re all gearing up to get back to work. Taking this opportunity to thank our customers for all their ongoing support – can’t wait to see everyone again.”

For more information, contact private.aberdeen@saks-salons.co.uk or visit saksaberdeen.com