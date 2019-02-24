Aberdeen safety charity urges people to sign up for 10k event

A safety education charity is calling on keen runners to sign up for an upcoming event.

Absafe, which aims to reduce the toll of accidental injuries in young people in the north-east, currently still has spaces for the BHGE 10k running event.

Money raised from the race will be used to teach children and young people vital skills to make them safer at home, on the road and in the community.

Emma Bellu, chief executive at Absafe, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in this year’s BHGE 10k Running Festival for the first time.

“As the north-east’s longest standing road race and one of the highlights of the running calendar, it’s a fantastic event to get involved in.

“We are asking runners to join us and help create a safer future.”

Those interested in signing up are asked to raise a minimum amount of £75 for Absafe.

To join contact the charity on 01224 823157.