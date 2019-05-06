Aberdeen rural college to move animals to state-of-the-art £350,000 care facility

Hundreds of animals at a north-east college are set to move to a state-of-the-art new home.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in Aberdeen is making the switch to a new £350,000 facility for animal care and veterinary nursing on the Craibstone campus.

College bosses believe the new unit will enhance students’ experience and encourage more people to study animal care courses at SRUC in the future.

Animal care and veterinary nursing are already among the most popular courses for students at the college.

The new unit will bring the Mill of Craibstone, on SRUC’s Aberdeen campus, back into full-time use for students and staff.

A wide variety of species including rabbits, ferrets, rodents, fish and reptiles will have new indoor facilities, while an outdoor space is being created for ponies, sheep and birds.

Staff at the college will begin moving the animals to their brand-new accommodation in July, with the switch set to be completed in time for the start of the academic year in August.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Professor Caroline Argo, the dean of SRUC’s north faculty, said: “SRUC is firmly committed to the Aberdeen area, and this new centre for animal care is part of our exciting plans for the region.

“This new home for animal care gives us the potential to expand in the future.

“We are already looking at ideas to create a centre of excellence unique to the north-east of Scotland and I look forward to sharing more about this in the future.”

The investment in the new facilities comes as part of SRUC’s plan to become a 21st-Century rural enterprise university, leaving a strong regional footprint across the country.

SRUC is also reaching out to potential partners who are keen to work with animal care students at the college.

It has already enjoyed a successful partnership with Codona’s Amusement Park in Aberdeen, where it adopted a number of creatures from the fairground’s animal barn.

Parties interested in working with the unit should contact aberdeen@sruc.ac.uk.