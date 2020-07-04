Aberdeen running club raise funds to support 12-year-old Samuel

Members of an Aberdeen running club have raised funds to support a young boy in Kenya.

The Metro Juniors have been sponsoring 12-year-old Samuel since December 2019, through Aberdeen-based charity Gathimba Edwards Foundation.

He was abandoned by his parents leaving him and his two brothers under the care of their grandmother.

The team had planned to hold a fundraising event to raise money for Samuel, their honourable member, however instead each took on a challenge of running 31 miles throughout May, donating 20p for every mile they completed.

With the money raised, they were able to purchase a number of items for the family including a water tank, shoes, wellington boots, food, flasks and cooking equipment.

The items arrived this week, and were delivered by a member of the Gathimba Edwards Foundation.

A statement from the charity said: “It was an emotional when Gathimba Edwards Foundation James delivered the items.

“Samuel and Joseph appeared not long after and tears of happiness started flowing. Their grandmother then arrived and began singing and dancing in amazement. She said that she really prays for all Metro Juniors who made this possible and hopes that they live long and happy lives.

“Thank you so much Metro Juniors for your imaginative lockdown fundraiser and your life changing support.”