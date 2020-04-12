Aberdeen runners take on 10k daily challenge to raise money for the NHS

Four Aberdeen men are taking on a 30-day 10k challenge to raise money for NHS healthcare staff.

Keith Richards was contacted by his brother Lee about starting the challenge, but it wasn’t until his wife Sarah suggested it would make a good fundraiser that it really took off.

Keith, 35, said: “It started when my brother Lee phoned me up on Tuesday last week, and asked if I wanted to do this 10k a day for the whole of April, and I said I would do the challenge.

“My wife Sarah said because it’s quite a big challenge we could raise money.

“It’s grown arms and legs from there, and my brothers-in-law James and Craig said they would take part as well.”

The group set an original fundraising target of £250, however it has already been smashed, with £1,600 being raised so far – more than 600% of the target.

Each of the group, who are all from Bridge of Don, will be doing 10k daily this month – 300k each and a total of 12,000k between them.

The distance equates to around 28 marathons being carried out.

Keith added: “We started the page on Friday and the Facebook page on Sunday, there’s already 450 people who have liked it.

“We’ve not totally decided where the money will go yet. You can donate directly to the NHS but we’d like to keep it local to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. We’re going to be looking at it over the next few weeks and then we’ll decide where the money will go to.”

The group said they chose to raise money for the NHS because it couldn’t be more appropriate at this time to raise money to support our “real heroes” and said there was “nothing more deserving than the amazing NHS staff who put their lives at risk every day”.

While social distancing and lockdown measures are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, each of the men have been going out by themselves on their run and making sure they are doing the 10k each day.

Keith said: “We’ve all got different running apps and I’m just starting it when I go out for my run and it tracks the kilometres for me. I’ve been doing the 10k runs each day in about 45 minutes.”

To donate to the group’s fundraising page, visit bit.ly/2wYzVfr