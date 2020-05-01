Aberdeen runners in heroic finale as charity mission for NHS comes to an end

Four Aberdeen men are set to complete the final part of their daily 10k run challenge raising money for NHS workers.

The relatives are preparing to finish their month-long mission that sees them race around Bridge of Don dressed as superheroes.

Keith Richards, 35, and brother Lee were the first to set each other the challenge, but it wasn’t long before Keith’s brothers-in-law, James and Craig, joined in.

Each of the group, who are all from Bridge of Don, completed a 10k run each day in April – running a total of 12,000k between them.

And the team have raised more than £4,000 after Keith’s wife Sarah, 33, suggested they take it on as a fundraiser.

Their final run has been dubbed Superhero Saturday and they are calling on children to don their favourite hero costume and give them a wave as they pass by.

Keith said: “We thought it would be good for any little kid just now, because it’s been difficult for everyone.

“Most kids like superheroes, and if they’ve got a costume and want to stand in their window or garden and see us run past, it would be great to see them as well and give them a wave.

“It’s just a bit of fun to finish off the challenge.”

They are still planning out their final running routes and are taking requests from residents, which will see them visiting different streets.

Keith said: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel now, so we’re looking forward to Saturday and to completing the challenge.

“The money we’ve raised is unreal. We didn’t expect it – it’s fantastic.”

Keith, who will dress up as Superman on the day, has praised the efforts of his team-mates who he says have given the fundraising their all.

He said: “Everyone has put in the effort and stuck with it.

“My legs feel like they’re going to fall off but I’m sure after a few days of rest I’ll be feeling a lot better than I was.”

The runners want the cash to go to the hard-working local doctors and nurses who are busy working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

To donate to the fundraiser online visit bit.ly/2wYzVfr

