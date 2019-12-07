Aberdeen runner Myles Edwards steps out in memory of dad

An Aberdeen athlete is calling on members of the public to join him for a run in memory of his dad.

Scottish international track star Myles Edwards is organising Mel’s Marathon in honour of his father and athlete, Meldrum Barclay Edwards, who passed away last month, aged 76, from Myeloma bone cancer.

During the event on Monday Myles will be running five miles at five different times throughout the day. During his dad’s peak marathon training, he once did five five-mile runs in a day.

Myles, 31, currently divides his time between the city and Iten, Kenya – one of the world’s best running locations, where he also co-founded the Gathimba Edwards foundation.

The organisation helps disadvantaged children get the best start in life.

His father, who also competed internationally, was known for his intensive training programmes.

Even after his diagnosis, he continued to run.

Myles said: “When he was training at his peak, he averaged 100 miles in a week and five five-mile runs in a day.

“He spoke about that quite often, the crazy things he did.

“He had this idea of often doing things out of his comfort zone. Dad did by example.”

All proceeds from Mel’s Marathon will go to Friends of Anchor and Clan, who supported Mel for 13 years during his battle with cancer.

To give back, Mel carried out a 70-minute run on his 70th birthday and a century of 100m runs on his 75th birthday – donating the proceeds to both charities.

Myles said: “My dad and I would go for runs together and he always took me to races that he, I, or both of us were doing. It was lovely that we shared a common interest and made us as much like friends as we were father and son.

“My dad would definitely be excited and proud of me for taking on the five five-miles in a day.

“I know he’d have been determined to come and watch me finish at least a couple of the five runs and he’d be calling me after the others.”

While Myles estimates each run will take 40 minutes, he says people can also show support by walking, cycling or cheering at the sidelines.

Each run will start in Hazlehead Park at the Neil Jaffrey memorial bench. Runs will take place at 5am, 9am, 1pm, 5pm and 9pm. Donations can be made on the day or through bit.ly/2rZV3Py