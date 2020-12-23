Gallery: Aberdeen runner inspiring others through festive art on Strava

An Aberdeen runner is inspiring others by creating festive art through a fitness app.

Stuart Marr, from Elrick, has produced a range of unusual routes on Strava including a Christmas pudding, a stocking and a turkey.

And he also created a variety of Coronavirus-related paths in a bid to lift spirits during lockdown.

These depicted hand-washing, a germ, and an NHS nurse among others.

The 37-year-old, who has been running for 20 years, explained how he creates the festive art while out on jogs throughout Aberdeen.

He said: “I used Plot a Route to plan the rough outlines and the Strava app on my phone tells me where I am and where to go.

“There’s nothing to tell me what to do so I have to judge it myself using the app.

“I’ve been doing the outlines for the past three years and I post all of them onto my Instagram account. I’ve got just over 4,000 followers and a lot of people think it’s quite amusing.

“When people saw it I think they just thought it was quite funny.

“It’s been a challenging time this year for a lot of people so it’s good to inject a bit of lighthearted humour.”

Stuart’s outlines received a positive reaction on social media, with followers branding the artwork “inspiring”.

The bus driver added: “People tell me I’ve got better and better because when I first starting doing the routes I wasn’t sure how Strava worked. Hopefully, I can make the outlines bigger and better for next year.

“When I’ve uploaded the pictures to social media I’ve had quite a lot of people follow me and tell me it’s inspiring.

© Stuart Marr

“Throughout lockdown, I was running most days to clear my mind. I had some weeks where I was on furlough so I thought it was good to get outside.

“We can only hope that 2021 is a better year and hopefully I won’t have to do Covid-19 outlines.”

Last year, Stuart created a Queens Links snowman, a reindeer swimming in the North Sea, and Santa Claus at the Sheddocksley pitches.

You can view Stuart’s outlines via his Instagram account at www.instagram.com/kiltrunner_stu83