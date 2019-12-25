Aberdeen runner creates Christmas art using Strava

A runner is creating festive art as he jogs around Aberdeen.
Westhill man Stuart Marr has produced Santa, reindeer and a snowman on his mobile phone, as he takes on different runs around Aberdeen.
View this post on Instagram
Snowman stravart at Queens Links Aberdeen beach ⛄️ #snowman #christmas #stravart #stravaart #stravarun #runninginuk #runtoinspire #runnersworld #ukrunchat #running #runninginspiration #instagood #aberdeen #aberdeenbeach #codonas #codonasaberdeen #cineworldaberdeen #queenslinks #rebelpt #rebelife
Using an app called Strava, he plots a route alongside different landmarks, and creates an outline or picture with a Christmas theme.
View this post on Instagram
#reindeer #reindeerhead #reindeerswimming #deer #rudolph #christmas #merrychristmas #stravart #stravaart #stravarun #runninginuk #runtoinspire #runnersworld #ukrunchat #running #runninginaberdeenshire #runninginspiration #instagood #rebelpt #rebelife #stonehaven #visitstonehaven #northsea #stonehavenbeach #stonehavenharbour
Stuart, 36, said: “The best pictures, the most popular ones, are the Christmas ones.
“The only problem with Aberdeen is some of the parks are a bit small, so the judgments are a bit tricky sometimes.”
View this post on Instagram
#santa #santaclaus #herecomessantaclaus #hohoho #christmas #merrychristmas #hohohomerrychristmas #stravart #stravaart #stravarun #runninginuk #runtoinspire #runnersworld #ukrunchat #running #runninginaberdeen #runninginspiration #instagood #rebelpt #rebelife #sheddocksleypitches #sheddocksleysportscentre #aberdeen