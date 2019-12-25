Aberdeen runner creates Christmas art using Strava

A runner is creating festive art as he jogs around Aberdeen.

Westhill man Stuart Marr has produced Santa, reindeer and a snowman on his mobile phone, as he takes on different runs around Aberdeen.

Using an app called Strava, he plots a route alongside different landmarks, and creates an outline or picture with a Christmas theme.

Stuart, 36, said: “The best pictures, the most popular ones, are the Christmas ones.

“The only problem with Aberdeen is some of the parks are a bit small, so the judgments are a bit tricky sometimes.”