Aberdeen runner completes courtyard marathon to raise money for NHS workers

An Aberdeen student unable to run in this year’s Edinburgh Marathon has staged his own version at home – raising hundreds of pounds for key workers in the process.

Keen athlete James Whyte, who is in his final year of an economics course at Aberdeen University, ran 26.2 miles around the courtyard of his apartment block yesterday.

And, asking for donations for NHS Charities Together, he has more than tripled his initial fundraising goal of £500.

Kitted out in running gear emblazoned with rainbows to show solidarity with NHS workers, Mr Whyte completed 395 laps of the courtyard at The Combworks on George Street.

Some of his neighbours took to their windows to shout words of encouragement every time he passed by, while further-away friends and relatives shared well-wishes while watching him via a live video stream online.

Mr Whyte said: “I always try and grab onto every opportunity, where possible.

“For the past four years I have spent my summers in New York at a summer camp, trained as a lifeguard and due to travel restrictions I have turned my travels into training – and have now run my first marathon for NHS Charities Together.”

Balancing his studies with work at Marks and Spencer, Mr Whyte often finds himself waking at 4am to get a quick run through the empty city streets before heading to work.

And while he has completed three marathons in the past, he said the unique circumstances of his latest challenge meant he could not fully prepare.

After starting off just after 8am, Mr Whyte crossed the finish line beside a large flag bearing the words “Thank you NHS” at 12.20pm

“I’ve never done a marathon in my back garden before,” he said.

“So there have been a lot more corners and laps than I am used to.”

Mr Whyte joked: “I’ve never taken more than four hours to run a marathon before – so there’s going to be a lot of pain to come, I think.”

Aparto, which runs the accommodation block, has donated £500 to Mr Whyte’s fundraiser.

Denise Paterson, assistant manager at The Combworks, said her colleagues across the country had been preparing to cheer him on.

She added: “We are so proud to see James taking time out of his busy studies to focus on an extremely worthy cause.

“Not only did he run a marathon in very unusual circumstances – but he did it for the NHS Charities Together – a testament to all his hard work and driven mindset.”

For more information visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JamesWhyte6