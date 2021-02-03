A rugby team is raising cash for two charities through a mammoth physical challenge.

The Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club has pledged to walk, run and cycle 502 miles to Twickenham Stadium in time for the Calcutta Cup on February 6, while raising funds for two causes.

The club was founded in 2018 by Aberdonian Bryan Sinclair and Ross Barr-Hoyland of the Leeds Hunters as a new inclusive rugby team for the north-east.

After more than a year of training at Hazlehead Park, the club now meets on a weekly basis at Woodside Sports Complex.

Faced with another lockdown, the inclusive club’s welfare officer Brandon Jones decided it was time to get players moving while boosting their mental health.

The challenge has proved so popular that the team is now aiming to complete the round trip and collectively clock up 1,004 miles before this Saturday.

© Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club

Brandon said: “During the last lockdown we were able to meet up in pairs to carry out some exercises that our head coach had set us. This allowed us to keep on top of our physical health, while also benefiting our own mental health and wellbeing.

“It meant that when we returned to training last June after initial restrictions were lifted, many of us were a little more prepared and feeling fitter than we would have otherwise.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get back to training in the not-so-distant future but figured that while we’re at home and not able to do much a steps challenge would be an ideal way to get players out and about!”

Twenty-four players signed up to the challenge and were split into four competing teams – Dolly Pantin’, Chafing the Dream, Baby Got Track and The Walk Destroyers.

Taking place from January 1, the teams were challenged to be the first to cover the 502 miles to Twickenham Stadium before kick-off at the Calcutta Cup.

Brandon added: “With everyone looking forward to Scotland facing England as part of the opening weekend of the Six Nations, we thought that ‘racing’ to the game would be a great way to motivate the team.

“We’re a competitive bunch, so it’s been great to see everyone throw themselves at it. As well as walking, running and cycling, some players have even clocked up the miles on a horse and on the ski slopes!”

© Aberdeen Taexali Rugby Club

The money raised will be split between the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and Team Jak, a charity that offers emotional, social and practical support to children and young people with cancer and related illnesses from all over Scotland.

The teams involved have already surpassed their initial target of reaching the stadium as well as smashing their target of £1,000.

Now the club hopes to hit donations of £2,000 before the challenge ends this weekend.

Brandon said: “Our captain, Rob Clunas, generously volunteered to do his last mile naked if we reached £1,000.

“He completed this last weekend, so we’re now thinking of what we can do if we reach £2,000 by Saturday. All suggestions and donations are welcome.”

Donations can be made to the rugby club’s JustGiving page at http://bit.ly/39EWHcE