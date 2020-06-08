Aberdeen rugby club raises more than £1,000 for food bank

An Aberdeen sports club has raised more than £1,000 to support a food bank.

The Dyce Rugby Club originally aimed to raise £500 for the Dyce Food Bank during Covid-19, however after smashing the target, the club decided to boost it further to £1,000.

It has again been met, thanks to generous donations from north-east residents, as well as a sizeable £400 donation from the Dyce Boys Club, who made the money selling club snoods.

The total currently sits at more than £1,100, and will help the food bank continue to distribute supplies to those in need in the surrounding areas.

The fundraiser was organised by committee members Callum Robertson, Greg Jack, Duncan Scott and Phil Horsfall.

Callum said: “We decided to start the fundraiser as its for a good cause, the Dyce Food Bank is in our area and is delivering to local areas.

“Supplies are really low, so we wanted to raise money to help out.

“Everyone’s been donating, we thought £500 was a good number and in the first week we hit that.

“It’s the first time we’ve raised money for the Dyce Food Bank, it’s gone really well.”

To donate to the campaign, visit http://bit.ly/DyceFoodBankAppeal

