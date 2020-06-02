Aberdeen Rubislaw Quarry plans rejected by councillors

Developers vowed to appeal after plans to build a residential development at an Aberdeen quarry were rejected by councillors.

The planning development management committee met yesterday to discuss a number of proposals, including the application by Carttera for land adjacent to Rubislaw Quarry.

Council officers had recommended approval of the application.

However, after discussions, councillors rejected the proposals. Carttera hoped to build a residential development of 245 private rented sector flats with amenity space and 254

car-parking spaces, a residents gym, function room, public bistro and public promenade with viewpoints to the quarry.

A spokeswoman for the firm said after the plans were rejected: “We are disappointed with the decision but plan to appeal in the future.”

Councillor Martin Greig, who represents the ward that includes the site, made a motion to reject the proposal, which councillors backed.

He said: “I moved refusal and the committee agreed to reject this application unanimously.

“It is open to the applicant to appeal to the Scottish Government against this council decision.

“I am pleased we were in agreement. This is a completely unsuitable building for the area. It would dominate the site and be visible from near and far.

“There was a serious lack of sufficient parking spaces included in this application.

“It is unrealistic to expect a large proportion of people to use the bus. The public transport in the vicinity is not reliable enough.

“The chequerboard design is totally out of keeping with such a sensitive location. The striking appearance might be more acceptable in a more commercial area or somewhere that will cause less visual impact.”

A total of 470 letters of objection were received in relation to the development as well as 18 letters of support.