Aberdeen Royal Infirmary staff treated to virtual skincare event

Employees at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have been treated to a virtual skincare and makeup makeover event.

Hosted by Look Good Feel Better, a UK-based cancer support charity, over 40 nurses and medical staff from the oncology department took part in the exclusive event.

It was a chance for the charity to thank the staff for everything they have done over the past year to support cancer patients during the pandemic.

Look Good Feel Better has been delivering free workshops to people living with cancer for over 26 years.

Sarahjane Robertson, chief executive of Look Good Feel Better, said: “The pandemic has been an incredibly challenging time for all but especially for those going through cancer treatment alongside the teams of wonderful doctors and nurses who have continued to support them throughout this time.

“This event was our way of giving something back to the hospital teams who have been working tirelessly to support those most in need. We are all looking forward to bringing our group workshops back to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary later in the year.”

Each participant was gifted a goodie bag of donated skincare and makeup products by the charity, to use during the virtual event.

The workshop allowed the group of oncology staff to have a moment for themselves and take their minds off work for a couple of hours.

The session took the nurses through a twelve-step programme of expert-led tuition on various skincare and makeup techniques.

Speaking on the session, a nurse attendee said: “I just wanted to say thank you for last night, our goodie bag was lovely and much appreciated too.

“This is a service that we can see lifts the spirits of patients and I can see why now. Thank you for the work you do, and we appreciate you including us.”