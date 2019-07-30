Aberdeen Royal Infirmary misses A&E waiting times target

More than 86% of patients who attended accident and emergency at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) were seen within four hours, new figures have shown.

However, the hospital is still falling short of the Scottish Government’s target of 95%

The latest figures for ARI, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin cover the period between July 22 to 28.

During that period, 1,281 people attended the emergency department at ARI, with 86.1% assessed and admitted or discharged within four hours.

A total of 275 planned operations were also carried out, along with 98 emergencies. The figures also reveal that 439 patients (6%) did not attend their appointments at the hospital.

At RACH, 295 children attended the emergency department, with 98.6% seen within four hours. The hospital performed 64 planned operations and 25 emergency operations while 61 patients (8%) did not go to appointments.

Meanwhile 569 people attended the emergency department at Dr Gray’s.