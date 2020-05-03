Aberdeen Rotarians help deliver cheer to care homes

Members of an Aberdeen rotary club are spreading cheer by delivering messages of support to elderly people in care homes across the city.

The Bon Accord Rotary Club is collecting drawings and messages from youngsters and passing them on to care providers to distribute.

So far, the club has collected more than 80 letters – and is appealing for more.

Bon Accord Rotary Club president Iain Macdonald said: “We are conscious of the impact that Covid-19 and lockdown is having on people of all ages, and we wanted to do something simple to bring people across the community together and to cheer them up.

“We have been collecting messages and drawings for a project and have already started delivering pictures in the form of notelet cards to care homes and care companies across Aberdeen, with the intention of also sending these on to other people in isolation.

“We have started to build up a library with many diverse creations by young beavers, nurseries, friends of rotary members and the family of staff at local solicitors, Wilsone & Duffus who are supporting the project. It is still at an early stage but we are hoping it will grow.”

Bon Accord Rotary Club vice-president George Mann added: “We’ve been speaking to each other on Zoom because we can’t hold meetings and we all thought we had to do something, even if it’s something small.

“We’re all in a good position because we all have partners at home, but there’s people who are elderly and maybe don’t have the internet and can’t speak to anyone.

“We thought we could collect some drawings and letters and send them to people, so we got in touch with a couple of care homes and they thought it was a great idea.

“We’re going to give them to the care providers, so that when the carers go in they can hand them out.

“We were also thinking of getting in touch with some charities in Aberdeen and seeing if they would be interested in dropping off some letters to their service users to cheer them up a bit.”

To submit pictures, or for further information about the Bon Accord Rotary Club, email bonaccordrotary@outlook.com

The clubs ask that pictures are in JPEG format where possible.

