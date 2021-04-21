An Aberdeen rock band is set to perform a virtual gig in aid of a mental health charity.

Connor Clark and the Matador Kings will perform to raise funds for Tiny Changes, which supports young people’s mental health.

The event billed as ‘Gigs in the Gaff 2021’, is organised by Discovery Music Scotland, and will stream on their Facebook page from 7.30pm on May 1.

Harriet Brampton, Tiny Changes Press, said: “We love having the support of Discovery Music Scotland and all artists involved.

“It’s made us smile each time someone new is added to the line-up and all donations will really make a difference to helping young minds feel better.”

Charity founded in memory of frontman

Tiny Changes was founded in memory of Scott Hutchison, the former Frightened Rabbit frontman, who tragically died in May 2018.

Scott’s family wanted to honour the son, brother and friend who openly admitted to having mental health struggles.

Something which guitarist and lead singer, Connor Clark, relates to.

© Supplied by Connor Clark and the

He said: “With mental health being a big thing now, especially amongst men, to have a charity set up by a musician’s family for musicians to get involved in is a great idea.

“I’ve experienced a lot of issues with it. A lot stemmed from my previous job. I was bullied a lot, the workplace itself was horrible.

“Finally, I managed to get myself a new job at the start of this year and I’ve noticed a massive difference in myself.”

‘Music helps get me through’

The band comprises Connor Clark, lead guitarist/vocalist, Ray Evans, bassist, Euan Hall, drummer, and Dylan Craig Thomson-Evans, lead guitarist/backing vocalist.

Three of the band’s members explain how they look after their mental health.

Firstly, Dylan said: “Personally it’s all about time at home with family. Just getting that little break away, on days off work, really does keep you grounded.”

© Supplied by Connor Clark and the

Connor said: “Finding things that make me happy and trying to have a positive outlook on life.

“Even though right now it’s really difficult because nobody knows what’s happening.”

Euan said: “I guess the big one is playing music, writing, and exercise.”

Connor agreed, adding: “definitely playing and writing music helps me get through.”

The group, who formed in late 2017, have worked with Discovery Music since they released their first single in 2018.

‘Lockdown has been a challenge’

Prior to lockdown, they supported Glasgow indie band ‘Gallus’ at Drummonds, and released a single, Golden Soul, on March 27, 2020.

However, during lockdown they were largely unable to practice together while juggling day jobs or promote their music through live shows.

© Supplied by Connor Clark and the

“It’s definitely been a challenge for us all”, Connor said.

“It’s been difficult to even write because with nothing going on, you find it hard to find inspiration.”

Despite these challenges, the boys recorded two new singles in Glasgow last September, which they say, “deserve to be played live.”

As lockdown eases, their plans are tentative, but there is lots they look forward to when live music returns.

‘I just miss the crowds’

For Dylan, it’s “just to be touring the country again. I’d just like to get a break from [Aberdeen] to be honest.”

Euan said: “I’m just missing crowds. Playing in front of a screen, you don’t hear the crowd and interact with them.”

“The hope is that people feel safe to come out and show face at live gigs”, said Connor.

“We’re hoping that people show local bands like us more support and hopefully it drives us to go further.

“It’s been a lesson learned to not take it for granted because it can go away in a flash.”

© Supplied by Connor Clark and the

The lads, who cite Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters and Oasis among their influences, also support other Scottish talent.

For example, they count fellow Aberdonians, The Capollos and Dumfries fivesome, Kasama, as friends.

Band keen to get back to grassroots music scene

The grassroots music scene is one which they, like many, are keen to get back as soon as possible.

“We can all make a difference by helping other bands out, by showing up to their shows”, Connor said.

“I would like to think that the people in other bands can return the favour.

“The dream is to finally get back up on stage and when you strum the first chord, knowing that we’re back.”

With the bonus of a show booked at Drummonds in October and tickets to see Biffy Clyro in Liverpool for Connor…in their own words, “hopefully we can all thrive from it.”

To donate, visit Gigs in the Gaffs 2021.