Aberdeen rock band The Temple Sons is going to release their newest single influenced by the ongoing pandemic next week.

Titled “Nightmares Coming”, lead singer Nicky Aiken was inspired to write the song during the UK’s first lockdown.

Initially hoping to go on tour in March 2020, the Covid-19 outbreak halted the band’s plans.

“Every day was just a doom and gloom,” recalled Nicky.

“The pandemic was spreading and slowly but surely, everything was closing down and everybody was just in a state of panic.

“One day I was walking my dog – as that was one of the only things you could do during the first lockdown – and I thought that there’s no point in running because the nightmare’s coming.”

© Supplied by Ryan Bowron

So the singer rushed home and wrote “Nightmares Coming” in less than five minutes.

“That is usually a good sign,” laughed Nicky.

He sent a demo to his bandmates – Blair Chisholm (backing vocals and guitar), Lewis Fraser (backing vocals and drums) and John Christie (backing vocals and bass) – who loved the track. However, the band never got the chance to rehearse because of the restrictions in place.

Recording during the pandemic

Nicky said: “The song has a really catchy chorus and a great riff.

“We finally managed to go down to the studio in Edinburgh and recorded it in a day.”

The band recorded their new single in Mark Morrow Audio (studio) in November.

Nicky said the rock band hand to follow a lot of rules and guidelines, including wearing face masks the whole time unless they were singing.

He added: “We also had to wipe down everything we touched which was relentless.

“Only two of the band members were allowed in the control room at any given time with Mark – others had to be in the corridor and be socially distanced.

“They had to rehearse their parts – which they haven’t played before – in the hallway.

“The whole song took us about seven hours to record, with everyone having under two hours to record their part.

“It was a really quick process and it was also very safe – nobody got Covid-19.”

© Supplied by Ryan Bowron

Nicky said the recording process couldn’t have been more different from their usual sessions.

“Normally, you’re all in the same room, having a couple of beers and having a laugh,” said the singer.

“So the kind of comradery part wasn’t really there.

“For the first time there was more alcohol on our hands than in our drinks,” Nicky added laughing.

He said Nightmares Coming will be released on all major streaming platforms on Friday March 12.

He added: “We’re really proud of it.

“It was definitely an experience we will remember.”

The Temple Sons miss playing live

While he cannot wait to record songs like in pre-coronavirus times, the one thing Nicky misses the most is playing live.

He said: “I think we’re all missing it.

“Anybody who’s a musician is missing that part of it.

“You don’t make any money these days recording music – you make money and get your fanbase from touring.

© Supplied by Ryan Bowron

“I also think the best thing we can bring to the table are our live shows.

“The live shows we did in 2019 were superb.”

Prior to forming the band, Nicky recorded a few solo albums.

He said: “I needed a band to tour with.

“We share Lewis with another band and Blair also works on a different project and I knew John from back in the day.

“We played The Lemon Tree three weeks after getting together – but at the time the band was called Nicky Aiken and The Temple Sons.

“Eventually, we just went with the band name which I think is much better.

“Officially, we first recorded as a band in 2018.”

Planning new Scottish tour

The Temple Sons, who have rescheduled their Scottish tour three times, are now waiting for the restriction to ease to plan their next touring dates.

© Supplied by Ryan Bowron

Nicky said: “Initially we thought that this will all blow over soon, so we postponed the March tour till June.

“Then we thought it would be done by September/ October time, but sadly, that wasn’t the case.

“Just when you start thinking the rules will be loosening up, it gets worse.

“We wanted to do the tour in February, but the restrictions are now even worse than they were towards the end of last year.

“So we’re just going to wait, but – fingers crossed – we’ll be able to tour in maybe October/ November.”

Nightmares Coming will be released on Spotify, Amazon Music and iTunes.