Wednesday, February 6th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen roadworks suspended for rush hour and football traffic ahead of Dons v Rangers

by Callum Main
06/02/2019, 1:36 pm Updated: 06/02/2019, 5:15 pm

Roadworks in Aberdeen city centre that have been causing chaos for commuters will be suspended this evening.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the BT works at the Market Street, Guild Street and Virginia Street junctions will be halted between 3.30pm and 8.30pm.

The decision has been taken ahead of tonight’s game between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, which is expected to be a sell out with large numbers of travelling fans heading to the stadium.

