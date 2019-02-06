Aberdeen roadworks suspended for rush hour and football traffic ahead of Dons v Rangers
Roadworks in Aberdeen city centre that have been causing chaos for commuters will be suspended this evening.
Aberdeen City Council confirmed the BT works at the Market Street, Guild Street and Virginia Street junctions will be halted between 3.30pm and 8.30pm.
The decision has been taken ahead of tonight’s game between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, which is expected to be a sell out with large numbers of travelling fans heading to the stadium.
ROADS UPDATE BT work to be suspended on Market St/Guild St junction from 3.30pm to 8pm due to football traffic. All lanes will be open apart from the straight ahead ban from Trinity Quay onto Guild St. Work is continuing overnight & is expected to be completed tom afternoon.
