Aberdeen roadworks postponed until spring

Work which would have closed an Aberdeen road for around three months has been postponed.

The C128C road between Kingswells and Cults was due to be shut to through traffic from January 6.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) applied for the closure earlier this year to carry out work to improve access to the new development.

A new route is being built to replace the first section of the C128C, while the current junction with the roundabout on the A944 at Kingswells is also to be realigned.

However, the work will now not go ahead as planned. The closure is expected to begin in March.

The delay will also have a knock-on effect on work to enlarge the roundabout at Kingswells.

Councillor Steve Delaney said: “I can appreciate people’s frustration with this delayed start, after having perhaps put in place alternative plans to get to work from January to March and of course some people will just be wishing for an early start to get it over and done with sooner.

“However, I warmly welcome the delay as it does mean the road will not now be closed during the worst of the wintry weather, which would have caused lengthy diversions and much longer journey times at the worst possible time of year when people just want to get home from work and get warmed up.

“The knock-on effect is that about half the works on the north side of the Kingswells roundabout will likely take place during the summer holidays when the roads are much quieter. Make no mistake, these roadworks are going to cause significant disruption at any time of year.

“I’m just pleased to hear that avoiding works during the winter, resulting in some of the works falling during Easter and summer breaks, will help minimise the adverse impact on local residents.”

A spokeswoman for CDL said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances outwith our control, we have advised residents that there has been a delay to the commencement of the West Link Access Road works which, in turn, will delay the necessary closure of the C128C Cults-Kingshill Road.

“This road closure had been planned for January 6. Whilst we cannot confirm the rescheduled date for the road closure, we can confirm that it will not be prior to the end of February. Once we have confirmed the new date for this road closure we will ensure road users are given suitable notice.”