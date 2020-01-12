Aberdeen roadworks management ‘moving in right direction’

Management of roadworks in Aberdeen is “moving in the right direction”, a council roads boss has claimed.

Aberdeen City Council was told its performance on roadworks was “poor and in need of improvement” in September 2018 by the Scottish Roadworks Commissioner, with an improvement plan imposed.

Councillors were told yesterday the failings came down to the city council putting some “incomplete” information on a computer-based system.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

To make the required improvements, staff had to go through the system, make the amendments and close them off.

Doug Ritchie, traffic engineering manager at the city council, told the operational delivery committee the local authority had faced “problems”.

He added: “There are still one or two target areas but we’re going in the right direction.”