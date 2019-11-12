Aberdeen roads to shut for resurfacing works

Two Aberdeen roads are to close temporarily while resurfacing works are carried out.

St Fitticks Road, between its junctions with Pentland Crescent and Coast Road, and Coast Road between its junctions with St Fitticks Road and the Nigg Waste Water Plant, will both shut from 6am on November 25 until 10pm on November 29.

The temporary closure is necessary for public safety during carriageway surfacing works being carried out in the area.

The resurfacing is expected to take three days to complete if there are no inclement` weather conditions preventing the work from being done.

An alternative route for anyone looking to travel this way is via Balnagask Road, Wellington Road and Hareness Road.

Anyone with queries on the closure is asked to contact Dragados on 0800 471 4829.