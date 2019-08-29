Aberdeen roads to shut for In Town Without My Car day

Several Aberdeen city centre roads are to close for an upcoming event.

In Town Without My Car is scheduled to take place on September 15.

As part of the event, which encourages people to leave their cars at home, a number of roads will be closed between 6am and 6pm.

These include Union Street between its junctions with Bridge Street and Market Street, Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street and Gaelic Lane.

An alternative route is available via Bridge Street, Wapping Street, Carmelite Street, Guild Street and Market Street.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In addition, no cars will be allowed to wait on either side of the road in Little Belmont Street from 6pm on September 14 until 6pm on September 15, including the disabled bays.

The restrictions have been put in place by Aberdeen City Council to preserve public safety during the event.