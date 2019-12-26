Aberdeen roads to close for works

An Aberdeen road is to close temporarily while works are carried out.

The Spital will shut between its junctions with St Peters Street and Froghall Terrace from 9.30am on January 17 until 4pm on the same day. The closure is for the renewal of ironworks by Scottish Water.

Meanwhile, no cars will be able to wait on either side of Balnagask Road between its junctions with Girdleness Road and Balnagask Circle, or on either side of Finnan Brae between its junctions with North Balnagask Road and Balnagask Road, until January 13 at 5pm, as roadworks are being carried out in the area.

There are cones on the road to mark out the sections, and illegally parked cars will be removed at the owner’s expense. There are also three-way temporary traffic signals on the site so urgent repairs can be carried out.

Anyone with queries regarding the restrictions are asked to contact Hunter Construction on 07767 408824.