Aberdeen roads to close as work begins on Christmas Village

Road closures will be put in place to make way for Aberdeen’s Christmas Village.

Preparations are now well under way for the city’s winter festival programme.

The popular Christmas market is expected to return to Broad Street along with other attractions on November 21.

Part of Upperkirkgate and Gallowgate will close as the sites are being set up and will not reopen again until January.

A traffic order, which operates from 5am on November 11 until 11.30pm on January 8, will prohibit any vehicles from travelling on the route.

The temporary closure will be in effect on Broad Street, between its junctions with Gallowgate and Queen Street, and will affect the routes taken by some bus services.

Upperkirkgate will also be shut between its junctions with Gallowgate and Flourmill Lane, as will Gallowgate between Little John Street and Upperkirkgate.

Alternative routes can be found via Castle Street, King Street, West North Street, the Mounthooly roundabout and Gallowgate.

The traffic order, made by Aberdeen City Council, imposes various restrictions on streets in the city centre as part of the winter festival.

No vehicles will be able to wait for any purpose on either side of Broad Street, and on the south side of Littlejohn Street between its junctions with Gallowgate and West North Street, with the exception of blue badge holders and the Co-wheels car club.

Only vehicles loading and unloading will be able to stop on the north side of Queen Street, close to its junction with Broad Street, again with the exception of blue badge holders and the Co-wheels car club.

A number of streets will be turned into no-waiting zones while the Christmas Village is on, including John Street, Blackfriars Street, St Andrew Street, Upperkirkgate, Carnegie’s Brae, Netherkirkgate, Schoolhill, and part of Skene Street between Rosemount Viaduct and the Woolmanhill Roundabout.

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired, in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, the festival will include a range of activities including stalls, funfair rides and ice skating.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “For another year Aberdeen is set to shine with festive sparkle as the Christmas Village returns to Broad Street with a bigger and brighter festive offering. We are especially delighted to extend the number of stalls within Marischal Quad and add to the festive cheer with new funfair attractions.

“Christmas in Aberdeen creates over a month of activity that has something for everyone.

“The Christmas Village complements other events in the city, such as firm favourites like the Christmas tree switch-on and lights switch-on parade, which all help to draw people into the city centre.”