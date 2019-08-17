Aberdeen roads to be shut ahead of offshore conference

Road closures for the upcoming Offshore Europe event will affect a number of streets in two city communities.

The annual oil and gas conference will run this year from September 3 to September 6 at P&J Live for the first time.

It has previously been held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, which closed its doors earlier this year following Rod Stewart’s performance.

To prepare for the event, Aberdeen City Council have announced a series of road closures and prohibition-of-waiting orders to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible.

From noon on September 1 until 6am on September 7, no vehicles will be able to access Dyce Drive between its junctions with the A96 Inverurie Road and Wellheads Drive.

Only permitted buses travelling to the venue, in a northerly direction, will be able to travel this route.

An alternative route is available via the A96 Inverurie Road, Airport Road and Dyce Drive.

A traffic order by Aberdeen City Council said: “The measures are necessary to protect public safety during Offshore Europe.

“There will be a prohibition of waiting on either side of the following streets listed in schedules one and two.

“Vehicles displaying vouchers issued by Aberdeen City Council shall be exempt.

“Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.”

A number of prohibition of waiting orders are also in place for the duration of the conference.

From noon on September 1 until 4pm on September 6, no vehicle will be allowed to park on Market Street from its junction with Wellheads Drive to Greenburn Cottage, on Hope Farm Road from the A96 to the unclassified Chapel of Stoneywood to Fairley Road, the unnamed road adjacent to Stoneywood Cricket Club and Wellheads Drive from its junction with Wellheads Crescent to Farburn Terrace.

A number of residential streets will also be affected.

It follows after residents living in Bucksburn raised concerns about people parking in their streets while attending P&J Live.

As a precautionary measure, Aberdeen City Council has extended double yellow lines in some areas.

From 10am until 4pm on September 3-6, only cars displaying vouchers from Aberdeen City Council will be allowed to park on nearby roads.

These include Forrit Brae, streets in Hopecroft, part of Sclattie Park, Bankhead Avenue, Greenburn Road, Millhill Brae, Stoneyton Terrace, Brimmond View, part of Market Street and more.