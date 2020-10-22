Aberdeen roads repair bill ‘will hit our vital services’

Aberdeen council leaders have clashed with national transport chiefs over the amount of cash the city should receive to pay for the detrunking of two major roads.

The A92 and A96 were handed over to Aberdeen City Council by Transport Scotland last year following the completion of the AWPR as they were no longer classed as trunk roads.

The roads which came under the council’s control include Anderson Drive, Stonehaven Road, the Parkway, Auchmill Road and Inverurie Road.

Part of the A96 around the Haudagain roundabout will not be detrunked until an improvement project at the interchange has taken place.

As part of the transfer, Transport Scotland is obliged to make a payment to the local authority to cover costs associated with the change, such as ensuring the structural integrity of pavements.

Bosses at the organisation, which is part of the Scottish Government, thrashed out a deal totalling more than £8 million.

The city council had called for an additional £479,000 on top of the settlement amount to cover the costs of maintaining the roads in the 2019/20 period. That request was denied because Transport Scotland said the money would have to be taken out of other funds from the Scottish Government.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden accused ministers of snubbing the local authority and leaving it “short-changed” – and warned the decision could have an impact on vital services like education.

He said: “The people of Aberdeen have already invested £75 million into the AWPR through the council along with their contribution to the over-budget project through taxes nationally. Unlike other capital projects, like the Queensferry crossing, where local authorities did not have to make a contribution.

“It is a real kick in the teeth to see in black and white that the SNP Government have fallen back on their usual approach of giving with one hand while taking away with the other.

“Once again Aberdeen is being left short-changed by an SNP Government whose disdain for the people of the north-east shows every day.”

Asked what the decision not to award the extra funding to the council would mean, Mr Lumsden added: “It means our budget is spread even thinner than it is now.

“There will be less money to spend on repairing potholes and gritting the city’s streets and less money to spend on things like education.

“It will have an impact on vital services. We are going through a really tough time just now and any extra penny we can get is a good thing for the city. It just seems we are being snubbed again by the Scottish Government.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are surprised by this accusation given Aberdeen City Council has received over £8 million for de-trunking works.

“The council has no entitlement to additional payments for ongoing maintenance in 2019/2020.

“As set out in its own report, funding for ongoing maintenance is assessed using a standard mechanism. It is responsible for applying for roads maintenance grants as part of the overall local government funding process.

“In this particular instance, although Aberdeen City Council had not included the de-trunked lengths of road in its application for funding for 2019/20, this made no difference to the level of funding provided, meaning that it is no worse off.”