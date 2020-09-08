Aberdeen road’s 13-week closure brought forward

Roadworks aimed at improving access and safety in an Aberdeen community have been brought forward by a week.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) has been given permission to shut the C128C (Cults to Kingshill) road a week earlier than planned due to a change to Aberdeen City Council’s roadworks programme.

Initial plans were shared with residents last year, and the road closure will now be in place from September 21 until December 20 – a period of 13 weeks.

This phase of the work will see a new link road constructed, providing an improved connection between Countesswells and the roundabout at Kingswells.

Ryan Swan, project manager at CDL, said: “The ability to close the road earlier than planned will benefit this element of the Countesswells development and means the roadworks can be completed sooner than originally expected.

“The temporary closure is to facilitate the construction of a new West Link access road which will connect the new community at Countesswells with the existing Kingswells Roundabout. This is a significant parcel of works and, on completion, will deliver much-needed improvements to safety and traffic flow, not just for Countesswells residents but all road users.”

He added: “The new road layout will offer improved connections between Countesswells and the west of the city. It demonstrates our commitment to the existing and future residents at Countesswells, as well as the wider community.”

“We will continue to work closely with Aberdeen City Council to ensure that, where possible, disruption is minimised through the use of agreed traffic management.”

When the closure is in operation, a diversion will be in place via the A944 Skene Road, the B9119 Skene Road, Queen’s Road, Springfield Road, and Countesswells Road.