Aberdeen road was partially blocked following crash

An Aberdeen road was partially blocked after a vehicle collided with a parked car.

The incident occurred at 6.40pm yesterday on Provost Rust Drive.

The road was partially blocked near Bonnyview Drive.

No one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 6.40pm. A vehicle had crashed into a parked car.

“There was no injuries.

“It appears to have been an accident, both drivers exchanged insurance details and we were just there for traffic management as the road was partially blocked.”