Aberdeen road to shut temporarily for resurfacing works

An Aberdeen road is to close temporarily while the local authority carries out resurfacing works.

Deeview Road South will shut from 7.30am on August 3 to 3.30pm on August 14 between its junctions with St Devenicks Road to The Den.

A prohibition of waiting will also be in place on this stretch of the road from 7.30am until 5pm Monday to Friday.

The closures have been deemed necessary to protect public safety while Aberdeen City Council carries out resurfacing works.

An alternative route will be available for traffic looking to travel this route via St Devenicks Place, North Deeside Road, Westerton Road and Inchgarth Road.